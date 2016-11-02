New Pettis County Ambulance District station opens

The Pettis County Ambulance District hopes to cut down on its east Pettis County response times now that its first satellite site opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The new site is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 50 and state Route TT in Smithton. Plans for PCAD’s first satellite site began in June 2015, with a groundbreaking taking place Dec. 18, 2015. PCAD Administrator Mike Gardner said the site will service the east side of Sedalia, starting at New York Avenue, as well as the Smithton area.

“I talked to a lot of the residents in this area and they’re all excited that we’re here, especially the people in Smithton. They’re just really thankful,” Gardner said. “It won’t take us long to get to Four Seasons now — we had four calls there just (Tuesday).”

He said the proximity to Four Seasons Living Center as well as some other key places was a factor in choosing Route TT for PCAD’s first satellite station.

“No. 1 we’re going to be able to service the east side of (Sedalia) much faster, plus Highway 50 is dangerous and we’ve had probably six or seven really bad car wrecks here in this direction, so it’s going to save us time to get there,” Gardner said. “We’ve got one of the bigger nursing homes right in this area so that was another decision … I don’t know the statistics on how often we go there, but I know it’s a lot. That was our big thing, of course there’s big subdivisions back here, plus getting to Bothwell (Regional Health Center) is not too bad from here, that’s a lot of the reasons why. We have a lot of calls this direction.”

Gardner said the site is part of PCAD’s strategic plan to create satellite bases to help alleviate pressure on the downtown site, which was simply running out of room for employees and equipment. Next will be building a site in west Pettis County near Dresden, then focusing on constructing its headquarters on West 16th Street. PCAD providing service to the Windsor Ambulance District has already cut down on response times near Green Ridge.

“Green Ridge is being served by the Windsor base more than (the Sedalia site),” Gardner said. “It’s a lot faster for a Windsor truck to get there now, so we kind of took care of that little populated area from that, which we didn’t think about that when we first got started with Windsor, but it takes them a lot less time for them to get there than someone in downtown Sedalia.”

The new TT site houses two ambulances and a four-person crew. All PCAD employees work on a monthly rotation at the Smithton, Windsor and downtown Sedalia sites. Gardner pointed out that the building is fully generated, so it will still be operational during a power outage.

The building includes a laundry room, two bedrooms, each with three beds, an office for storing medical records, completing reports and studying, a workout room, and an outdoor patio, plus a common area and kitchen.

Gardner pointed out a unique feature of the building — the front entryway between two sets of doors is set up for “walk-ups.” If someone near the building is having a medical emergency, they can go into the entryway, which is stocked with basic equipment for paramedics to use, plus a phone that dials 911 when picked up if PCAD staff are out of the building on a call.

The site includes a helipad, which air EMS tested Wednesday morning by bringing a helicopter to verify the building’s coordinates.

“It’s exciting,” Gardner said. “It’s another piece to the puzzle when we very first started that we promised the people we would try to get ambulances as close as we can to them and this is another step toward that.”

Members of the four-person crew currently stationed at the new state Route TT Pettis County Ambulance District station check out the common area Wednesday morning. The station began providing service at 8 a.m. Wednesday. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110316PCAD.jpg Members of the four-person crew currently stationed at the new state Route TT Pettis County Ambulance District station check out the common area Wednesday morning. The station began providing service at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Nicole Cooke | Democrat PCAD Administrator Mike Gardner, center, and other PCAD employees utilize the new TT site’s kitchen, which is connected to a common area. The building also includes a laundry room, two bedrooms, each with three beds, an office for storing medical records, completing reports and studying, a workout room, and an outdoor patio. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110316PCAD2.jpg PCAD Administrator Mike Gardner, center, and other PCAD employees utilize the new TT site’s kitchen, which is connected to a common area. The building also includes a laundry room, two bedrooms, each with three beds, an office for storing medical records, completing reports and studying, a workout room, and an outdoor patio. Nicole Cooke | Democrat The new Route TT PCAD station includes two bedrooms, each with a bathroom and three beds. The station will house two ambulances and a four-person crew, although it can accommodate six if needed in the future. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110316PCAD3.jpg The new Route TT PCAD station includes two bedrooms, each with a bathroom and three beds. The station will house two ambulances and a four-person crew, although it can accommodate six if needed in the future. Nicole Cooke | Democrat PCAD Administrator Mike Gardner gives the Democrat a tour of the new Route TT PCAD site Wednesday morning as he walks through the ambulance bay, which houses two ambulances. He said one will be made available for transfers, just like at the downtown Sedalia site. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110316PCAD-4.jpg PCAD Administrator Mike Gardner gives the Democrat a tour of the new Route TT PCAD site Wednesday morning as he walks through the ambulance bay, which houses two ambulances. He said one will be made available for transfers, just like at the downtown Sedalia site. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

