Jay Ashcroft urges support for statewide Republican candidates

Candidates are continuing to make their rounds in Sedalia before Election Day next week, and Jay Ashcroft, Republican candidate for secretary of state, used his time Wednesday to voice his support for all Republican candidates on the ballot.

Ashcroft, who will face Democrat Robin Smith in the Nov. 8 general election, visited the Pettis County Republican Headquarters to speak with a small crowd.

According to Ashcroft’s website, the Jefferson City native graduated from the University of Missouri at Rolla with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Engineering Management. He then worked for a Missouri-based defense contractor, leading a team that oversaw the design, creation and quality assurance of vehicles for the Air Force. He now works with his father in the Ashcroft Law Firm after graduating from St. Louis University Law School in 2008.

Ashcroft spent very little time talking about his own platforms, but rather spoke positively about the statewide Republican candidates and the need for all Republicans to rally together Tuesday.

“They are people who are qualified, they’re people of character, they’re people that are going to stand for what they said they’re going to do,” he said. “The great thing about Republicans is when Republicans win, everybody wins because we believe everyone in the state should have the opportunity to be successful and they should control their lives and do what they believe will allow them to be successful. “

Ashcroft said the purpose of government is to protect citizens’ rights and that he believes Republicans have the candidates to do just that.

“Roy Blunt, who goes to Washington, D.C., because he cares about Missouri, not because he wants to be in Washington, D.C, he gets back to Missouri every chance he gets,” Ashcroft said. “If you look at Eric Grietens who says we need to fix what’s going on. We need to reorient government on opportunity for the people.

“You look at Josh Hawley. Can you imagine what’d it’d be like to have an attorney general that didn’t just bow down to whatever Washington, D.C., said but said ‘wait a minute, there are laws. There are constitutional issues.’ … Mike Parson, military veteran, law enforcement, legislator. He’s about service, not getting in front of television cameras like so many people. Eric Schmidt, wouldn’t it be nice to have a treasurer who understood how all that money language works?

“And I think we have a pretty good secretary of state candidate too,” he added, getting a few chuckles from the audience. “Wouldn’t it be nice to not have elections overturned? In St. Louis this year alone we’ve had two elections overturned. … That’s ridiculous.”

At the end of his time in Sedalia, he said he has confidence in the people of Missouri and the U.S. to make the right decisions Tuesday.

Before that, he answered an audience question about his views on cutting red tape for Missouri businesses.

“One of the things I’d like to look at when it comes to regulation in the state, we still follow a model that’s straight out of the 1940s for rule-making procedures,” Ashcroft replied. “And what that is simplified is, someone suggests a rule, it’s publicized for comments, they take those comments, they either amend the rule or they just implement it. … One of the problems government has is unintended consequences. We intend to do this, the language says this, but people change their behavior.

“… We need to make sure if we’re about liberty and freedom and individual opportunity we want to make sure that when government does do things, it makes the smallest changes it needs to so that it’s not infringing on any more liberty or freedom than it has to to get the necessary response,” he added.

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

