Marshall man killed in crash

A Marshall man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Edward l. McDaniel, 60, was driving west on state Route 240 at 240th Road when he suffered from a medical condition. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the roadway, then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle then rolled and came to rest on its wheels.

McDaniel, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Saline County Ambulance District to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, then was taken by Life Flight to University Hospital in Columbia. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

