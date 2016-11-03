Crash Reports

Warsaw woman hurt in Benton

A Warsaw woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Destiny A. Pearson, 18, was driving west on state Route BB at state Route OO when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Pearson over-corrected and her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, striking an embankment. Her vehicle then overturned and struck a fence.

Pearson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

