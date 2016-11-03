Hotel Bothwell receives holiday decor

Furnell Co. employees ride a work basket up the side of Hotel Bothwell, checking strings of Christmas lights Thursday morning in downtown Sedalia. The basket was suspended by a crane operated by Tom Reque of W&M Welding Inc. Annual holiday decorations were being installed on the hotel, with plans to place a Christmas tree on the roof later in the day.

Rocky Steffen and Matt Thompson (not shown), employees of W&M Welding Inc., hold ropes to steady a work basket for men who were placing Christmas decorations on Hotel Bothwell on Thursday. “I’m glad it’s not zero with a 20-mile-per-hour wind,” said Wayne McMullin, former owner of W&M.

Men place Christmas decorations on Hotel Bothwell Thursday in preparation for the annual Thanksgiving night holiday celebration that features a firework display sponsored by Furnell Co. W&M Welding Inc., said they began setting up the crane at 8 a.m. for the workmen.