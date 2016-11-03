Sedalia Park Board approves Vermont Park bid

Construction on the Vermont Park project is expected to begin in December after the Sedalia Park Board approved a bid during its meeting Thursday night.

The board approved the low bid from JC Myers Construction Co. of Warrensburg, which came in almost $50,000 less than the next lowest bid, according to Abby McMullin, of Engineering Surveys and Services. The base bid was for $473,272.80, but the board opted to include two alternates, which brought the cost to $503,664.30.

“The first (alternate) was to instead of concrete pavement for the walking trail, putting that in as asphalt, which can be more comfortable for runners,” McMillin explained to the board. “The second alternate was to build the asphalt parking lots as concrete so you have some maintenance benefits, but it’s usually more expensive. Even considering those different alternates, the low bid was still the low bid in all circumstances.”

While the Parks and Recreation Department has not worked with JC Myers before, Parks Superintendent Dave Moore said the company was “well recommended” by others who had used their services.

The bid does not include work on the concrete culvert, light poles, shelter or shelter base. Moore said he expects the entire project to cost between $700,000 and $800,000 once those bids are secured. The board approved the project in March with a budget of roughly $877,000. If Moore’s estimates are correct, the project will come in under budget.

Board member Bill Woolery suggested using some of the remaining budgeted funds to renovate the basketball court. The other members seemed to be in agreement, but no official action was taken.

The funding comes from the Parks and Recreation Department’s special projects fund, which is used for a large project each year. The revamped Vermont Park will include off-street parking, a new shelter house and restroom, two t-ball fields, basketball court improvements, a new futsal court, which will replace the old tennis court, and new LED lighting in the parking areas and along a new walking trail.

In addition to the new amenities, the large ditch through the middle of the park will be filled in and a pipe will run through it for drainage, which makes it possible for the new fields.

The board also discussed the pool attendance report for 2016. Attendance has stayed roughly the same from 2010 to 2016 at Centennial Pool with an average daily attendance of 202 in 2016 and 219 in 2010. However, Liberty Pool has seen a significant decrease in average daily attendance. In 2010 it was 257, while it was only 179 during the 2016 season. Total attendance for 2016 was 14,160 at Liberty and 13,707 at Centennial.

Board member Les Wolpers asked if anyone knew why there was such a drop in daily attendance, but with Parks and Recreation Director Mark Hewett absent during Thursday’s meeting, no one had much of an answer.

Board member Megan Simon suggested offering a family or season pass, not necessarily at a discounted price, but as a convenience for pool-goers that might encourage increased attendance. Wolpers and board member Jerry Case said they believed Hewett was planning to look into the idea for the upcoming pool season.

Chris Stewart, Rhiannon Foster and Roy Poynter were absent.

Pictured is a rendering from Engineering Surveys & Services of planned improvements to Vermont Park. Bids were approved during Thursday night’s Park Board meeting, with construction taking place December through April. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Vermont-Park-Improvements-Concept.jpg Pictured is a rendering from Engineering Surveys & Services of planned improvements to Vermont Park. Bids were approved during Thursday night’s Park Board meeting, with construction taking place December through April. Rendering courtesy of Engineering Surveys & Services

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.