Garner addresses investment in infrastructure, Medicaid

In a final push before Tuesday’s general election, Kyle Garner, the Democratic candidate for the District 52 state Representative seat, spoke to a group of about 10 Thursday night at a town hall meeting at the Pettis County Democratic Headquarters in Sedalia where he let the audience answer questions.

One audience member addressed the problem of violent crime, particularly in Kansas City and St. Louis, which are among the top 10 most violent cities in the country, and what he would do to suppress crime.

Garner, who will face incumbent state Rep. Nathan Beard, R-Sedalia, in Tuesday’s election, said he thinks police departments need to return to community-oriented policing as a means of making officers part of the communities they serve.

“Police officers need to know the communities they’re patrolling because it gives officers a better understanding of the people in their community and how they live,” Garner said.

He said at the state level, increased funding for equipment such as body cameras will help the officers be better police officers.

Garner then addressed the problem of drug abuse. He said one way to control heroin abuse, often linked as a byproduct of an initial addiction to prescription drugs, is a prescription drug tracking system.

“Missouri is the only state without a prescription drug monitoring system,” Garner said. ”What happens is now is that people go from doctor to doctor to obtain prescription drugs. What the prescription drug monitoring system will do is when a patient is given a prescription, it allows the doctor to enter that into a database so that if that person goes to another doctor to seek a drug prescription, the new doctor can check and see that that narcotic had already been prescribed. It prevents people from ‘doctor shopping.’”

Garner said methamphetamine abuse is more prevalent in Sedalia and it’s a hard substance to control since it’s so easy to make.

“When a person can throw the ingredients (for meth) in 2-liter bottle, throw it in the trunk of his car and drive around for a couple of hours and you get meth, that’s hard to control,” he said.

He said the Republican state legislature needs to refocus its priorities on funding to pay for job incentives, education and infrastructure improvements instead of cutting taxes for wealthy businesses.

“We’ve seen what their priorities are, tax cuts for businesses and special interests instead of helping Missourians,” he said.

He said investing in education and infrastructure will attract good jobs to Missouri, and that having an educated workforce that’s ready to go will also attract new businesses and jobs.

On heath care, he said the legislature needs to expand Medicaid.

“This will allow Missourians to hold down a job and get health care,” he said. “It’s a way to give all Missourians access to health care.”

He said there is a billion dollars allocated by the federal government annually to fund Medicaid, which the state is not using.

“It’s like setting a big pile of money on fire every year,” Garner said.

Garner emphasized the need for the legislature to serve the needs of Missouri rather than special interest groups.

By Tim Epperson [email protected]

Tim Epperson can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1485.

