Bemiss to speak at Veterans Home Veterans Day Ceremony

WARRENSBURG — American Legion Post 131, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513 and Whiteman Air Force Base are teaming up to host a Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Road. The public is invited to attend.

Chris Bemiss, an Army Ranger who served five combat tours with the 1st Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment from 2001-2005, will be the speaker. He was a member of the U.S. Special Operations team that rescued Jessica Lynch, an American prisoner of war. One of his team’s missions was to recover the bodies of Lynch’s fallen brothers and sisters in 2003. Now his mission is to help others through GallantFew, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that helps veterans transition from active military service to civilian life.

Refreshments will be served following the program. For more information, call Latisha Koetting, supervisor of volunteer services, at 429-4661.

Army Ranger Chris Bemiss, of Sedalia, will speak at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg on Veterans Day.

Release courtesy of Missouri Veterans Home, Warrensburg.

