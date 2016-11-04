Crash Reports

Woman hurt in Pettis crash

A Warrensburg woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jayden D. Findley, 18, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, just west of state Route MM, when she swerved to avoid a stopped vehicle. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a traffic light post.

Findley, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries.

Man injured in Saline wreck

A Green Ridge man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:05 p.m. Thursday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kenneth D. Shelton, 80, of Houstonia, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65, just south of 110th Road, when he slowed to avoid a truck that was blocking the road. Another southbound vehicle driven by James D. Harms, 71, struck the rear of Shelton’s vehicle.

Harms was taken by private vehicle to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Harms and Shelton were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

