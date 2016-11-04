Trout fishing underway at Liberty Park

Bill and Kathi Munholland, of Overland Park, Kansas, take advantage of fly fishing at Liberty Park Lagoon Friday morning. The lagoon was restocked with 1,300 trout Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The couple, who celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary Thursday, said they came to Sedalia and spent the night just to fly fish with friend Chlorine Bunch, of Harrisonville. “We fish all over the United States, in Montana and Alaska,” Bill said. “We love to fish.”

Bill and Kathi Munholland, of Overland Park, Kansas, take advantage of fly fishing at Liberty Park Lagoon Friday morning. The lagoon was restocked with 1,300 trout Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The couple, who celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary Thursday, said they came to Sedalia and spent the night just to fly fish with friend Chlorine Bunch, of Harrisonville. “We fish all over the United States, in Montana and Alaska,” Bill said. “We love to fish.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110516TroutFishing-1.jpg Bill and Kathi Munholland, of Overland Park, Kansas, take advantage of fly fishing at Liberty Park Lagoon Friday morning. The lagoon was restocked with 1,300 trout Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The couple, who celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary Thursday, said they came to Sedalia and spent the night just to fly fish with friend Chlorine Bunch, of Harrisonville. “We fish all over the United States, in Montana and Alaska,” Bill said. “We love to fish.” Faith Bemiss | Democrat Bill Munholland holds a rainbow trout his wife Kathi caught with a “Halloween” lure Friday morning at Liberty Park. “We always do catch-and-release for conservation,” Kathi said. “It’s fun, you go to beautiful places. They only live in beautiful, wild places.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110516TroutFishing-2.jpg Bill Munholland holds a rainbow trout his wife Kathi caught with a “Halloween” lure Friday morning at Liberty Park. “We always do catch-and-release for conservation,” Kathi said. “It’s fun, you go to beautiful places. They only live in beautiful, wild places.” Faith Bemiss | Democrat Chlorine Bunch, of Harrisonville, was fly fishing with friends Friday at Liberty Park. She said she was having a slow day Friday, but Thursday, besides trout, she caught a crappie, a bass and a bluegill. “Anglers with a valid Missouri fishing permit can fish for the trout on a catch-and-release basis through Jan. 31,” MDC information said. “All Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 must have a valid fishing permit, and all non-residents over age 15 must have a fishing permit.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110516TroutFishing-3.jpg Chlorine Bunch, of Harrisonville, was fly fishing with friends Friday at Liberty Park. She said she was having a slow day Friday, but Thursday, besides trout, she caught a crappie, a bass and a bluegill. “Anglers with a valid Missouri fishing permit can fish for the trout on a catch-and-release basis through Jan. 31,” MDC information said. “All Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 must have a valid fishing permit, and all non-residents over age 15 must have a fishing permit.” Faith Bemiss | Democrat With a smile of satisfaction Kathi Munholland, of Overland Park, Kansas, shows off a rainbow trout Friday at Liberty Park. “Any day spent fishing is better than being in the house,” she said. Kathi and her husband Bill said they only have Missouri fishing licenses. “Missouri does a great job of stocking trout as compared to Kansas,” Bill added. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110516TroutFishing-4.jpg With a smile of satisfaction Kathi Munholland, of Overland Park, Kansas, shows off a rainbow trout Friday at Liberty Park. “Any day spent fishing is better than being in the house,” she said. Kathi and her husband Bill said they only have Missouri fishing licenses. “Missouri does a great job of stocking trout as compared to Kansas,” Bill added. Faith Bemiss | Democrat