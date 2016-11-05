String of vehicle break-ins reported in Sedalia

Five vehicle break-ins were reported earlier this week, resulting in several stolen items including a firearm.

The Sedalia Police Department received four reports early Wednesday morning. According to a SPD report, at 6:31 a.m. a victim reported someone broke into their vehicle overnight in the 2100 block of South Missouri Avenue. They did not notice anything damaged or missing.

At 6:50 a.m., three vehicles at the same residence in the 2100 block of South Missouri Avenue were reported gone through. Prescription pills and a hunting knife were reported stolen.

At 7:26 a.m., a victim reported that overnight someone rummaged through their vehicle parked in a driveway in the 800 block of Brentwood Avenue. Medication and change were taken. The victim said they believed the vehicle was locked.

At 7:58 a.m., a victim reported a loaded silver-over-black .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a couple dollars in bills and change were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 3100 block of South Stewart Avenue. Estimated total of stolen items is $500.

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office also received a similar report. According to a sheriff’s office report, at 5:14 p.m. Thursday, theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Meadow Wood Drive in Sedalia.

The reports did not indicate if officers believe the incidents are connected.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-2.jpg