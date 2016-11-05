Sedalia man arrested for stolen vehicle, firearm

A Sedalia man was arrested Wednesday evening after it was found he was in possession of both a stolen vehicle and a stolen firearm.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, at 6:50 p.m. an officer on patrol near the intersection of South Engineer and East Third Street saw two males yelling at each other. The officer ran the license plate of the vehicle the suspect was sitting in and it came back as a vehicle reported stolen Oct. 22.

A search of the vehicle resulted in a loaded weapon under the driver’s seat, which came back as reported stolen by a different person Oct. 23. The search also resulted in marijuana, controlled substances and other illegal weapons.

Christopher L. Hill, 34, of the 1500 block of Crestview Drive, was arrested on charges of first degree tampering with a vehicle, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a concealable weapon, possession of an imitation controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property.

The argument was only verbal so the second male was released without charges.

Democrat Staff

Information is taken from preliminary Sedalia Police Department reports. This report will also appear in the daily Police Reports.

