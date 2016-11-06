Girl Scout Camp Sacajawea hosted open house Saturday

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland hosted an open house Saturday at Camp Sacajawea, giving the public a chance to visit and to see the improvements made, in the last three years, to the 33 acre property.

A decision was reached in 2013 for a three-year property plan that would determine if local Scouts and leaders could keep the camp that had been part of their troops since the 1930s. The Scouts hosted many fundraisers and with the help of local community people and businesses they met the requirements of an ongoing maintenance plan set out by their headquarters in Springfield.

Camp Sacajawea’s operating year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. They were told in 2014 if they are able to raise money for the roof and money for operating costs troops would be allowed to keep the camp through September 2016.

Camp Sacajawea Property Maintenance Co-Chair Lorraine Nieder said on Saturday the maintenance will be ongoing. Nieder added that they have added a new roof, new kitchen faucets, and cabinets have been renovated. Outside doors were painted, and steps were added to Harthel Hall, the craft house. A new furnace was also added.

Businesses such as Septagon Construction, Sherwin Williams Paint Store, Don Weaver with Don’s Truck Towing & Truck Wash, Clean Exteriors LLC, Night Watch Security & Telephone all donated supplies or time to help with improvements on the property.

Nieder said she was pleased at how well Harthel Hall was refurbished.

“It has been repainted, the outside siding was put in by SFCC Career Technology students,” she noted. “Mid-City (Lumber) donated the siding.”

The outside and inside of building was painted and the concrete steps were donated by Stewart Concrete. Volunteers, who usually work for Habitat for Humanity, put the roof on the building and Jake’s Woodworks Inc., donated a cabinet.

“Chris Hidy, from Windsor, he comes in and does our mowing,” Nieder said.

Hidy also helped cut down dead trees on the property.

Nieder said the girls have also started a garden on the property in memory of 9-year-old Aracely “Cely” Elaine Gonzalez, who was a member of Girl Scout of Troop 71052.

“It’s called Aracely’s Garden,” she added. “Hopefully by next year we’ll have wildflowers growing there. Right now we have butterfly bushes and two small patches of wildflowers.”

On Saturday amid smiles and shouts of fun and laughter Scouts, ages 5 to 17, were busy setting up day camps, putting up tents and playing outdoor games on the property.

Nieder added that the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland would host a “Taco Bar” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3, after the Sedalia Christmas Parade, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 713 S. Ohio Ave. Proceeds will go toward the upkeep of Camp Sacajawea.