Council to discuss county recycling

County residents complained, and city officials listened — the Sedalia City Council will decide on possibly providing a recycling service to Pettis County residents during tonight’s meeting.

When the city began providing curbside recycling in October, the recycling dumpsters at Thompson Hills Shopping Center and 1002. S. Massachusetts Ave. were removed, due to city residents no longer needed a place to drop off recycling materials. Glass containers remain, as glass cannot be recycled curbside.

That change sparked concern from Pettis County residents, who had been using the dumpsters for their own recycling.

County residents argued that they help pay for recycling through sales tax, but recycling in Sedalia is paid for through city residents’ utility bills, not through a sales tax. During the last council meeting, Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey said she couldn’t justify Sedalia residents continuing to pay for the recycling dumpsters that would now be used by county residents, who were not paying anything.

During tonight’s meeting, Ardrey will present a recycling program for county residents, which, according to information in the meeting packet, is supported by the Pettis County commissioners.

Council will then review an ordinance amending Section 48-53 of the city’s Code of Ordinances by including a service that provides individuals residing outside the corporate city limits of Sedalia an opportunity to recycle materials for a fee and incorporating a service fee into the city’s fee schedule.

During the pre-council meeting, council will also hear a financial update from Finance Director Kelvin Shaw.

Mayor Stephen Galliher will present a service award to Sedalia Fire Department Capt. Stephen Rucker for 15 years of service.

Council will vote on two new appointments, both to the Sedalia Area Tourism Commission: Galliher, City of Sedalia representative, for a two-year term from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2018, and Erica Eisenmenger, hotel representative, for a three-year term from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2019.

During the meeting council will also:

• Review an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2016-17 budget by $583,500 regarding the new Sedalia Police Department station project land purchases and design services.

• Review bids and an ordinance approving and accepting an agreement with Foley Equipment Co. for a three-year maintenance plan for emergency generators located within various city departments. Foley is the current provider and submitted the low bid, according to information in the meeting packet.

• Review an ordinance approving and accepting a sales agreement with Foley Equipment Co. for purchasing a mini-excavator to be utilized by the Sanitation and Water Pollution Control departments.

• Review an ordinance approving and accepting an agreement for professional services with Olsson Associates for the North Wastewater Treatment Plant screening improvements project. The project is already included in the FY17 budget. The project total is $81,722.

• Review an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2016-17 budget regarding increased minimum wage for exempt employees.

• Review an ordinance amending Appendix A of the city’s Personnel Regulations Manual pertaining to the FLSA Exempt Employee Classification List. The new Federal Labor Standards Act (FLSA) goes into effect Dec. 1, which pertains to exempt employees and hourly employees. Five positions within the city are impacted, and after discussions with department heads it was decided to have two of the positions as hourly and three will remain exempt, according to the meeting packet. The three exempt positions will require an increase in salary to meet the new requirements, a total of $26,356.41.

• Review an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 9940 relating to amending existing classifications and job descriptions for Public Works Project Manager for the Public Works Department and Building Maintenance Supervisor for the Community Development Department.

• Review an ordinance repealing Section 58-22 of the city’s Code of Ordinances relating to Jake Braking within the city limits of Sedalia. This ordinance was prepared at the request of the council “because it is impossible to enforce due to MoDOT’s insistence that Jake Breaking not be discouraged on U.S. Highways 50 and 65 for safety reasons,” as stated in the meeting packet.

The Sedalia City Council pre-meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room with the regular meeting immediately following at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave. For more information, call 827-3000.

