Two hurt in motorcycle wreck

Two people were injured in a two-motorcycle accident at 12:22 p.m. Friday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Michael D. Shane, 65, of Sedalia, was driving north on Hillview Road when he failed to yield and pulled out onto Fowler Road, into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Alonzo L. Shanks, 61, of La Monte. Both drivers were ejected.

Shane was taken by private vehicle to an unknown medical facility with moderate injuries. Shanks was taken by Staff for Life air ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

Reports indicate both Shane and Shanks were wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Shanks was also arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

