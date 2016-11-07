Man injured in Moniteau County wreck

A Jefferson City man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:55 a.m. Friday in Moniteau County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Patrick W. Debrodie, 31, was driving west on state Route C, west of Roberta Drive, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Debrodie, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

