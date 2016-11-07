Voters to expect long lines, long ballot Tuesday

Tuesday is Election Day, and voters can expect a long ballot, from Pettis County Eastern Commissioner to Missouri Governor to U.S. President, plus several amendments and propositions. Coupled with expected record registered voter turnout in Pettis County, voters should be prepared when they enter the voting booth, or wait times could get even longer.

Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada is predicting between 70 to 75 percent voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary. If turnout is higher than 72 percent — last seen during the 1992 general election — it would be a Pettis County record, La Strada said. Statewide, Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander is predicting 71 percent registered voter turnout, which would mean more than 3 million ballots cast.

Kander announced a new website this week to help voters prepare before Election Day. Citizens can visit the Missouri Voter Outreach Center at VoterOutreach.sos.mo.gov to view their candidates and measures that will appear on their ballot, find their districts and look up their polling place in one location.

For more information, visit pettiscomo.com or www.GoVoteMissouri.com, search “Pettis County Elections Office” on Facebook, or call the Clerk’s office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918 or La Strada’s cell phone at 660-281-7767.

Voters can view unofficial statewide results on the secretary of state’s website at enr.sos.mo.gov throughout election night and Pettis County results will be updated on pettiscomo.com, or Democrat readers can visit SedaliaDemocrat.com.

Tuesday’s ballot includes the following offices, although ballots may vary depending on a voter’s location:

• U.S. President and Vice President

· Democrat: Hillary Rodham Clinton and Timothy Michael Kaine.

· Republican: Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence.

· Libertarian: Gary Johnson and Bill Weld

· Constitution: Darrell L. Castle and Scott N. Bradley.

· Green Party: Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka.

• U.S. Senator

· Democrat: Jason Kander, of Columbia. Read a previous article here.

· Republican: Roy Blunt, of Springfield (incumbent).

· Libertarian: Jonathan Dine, of Kansas City.

· Constitution: Fred Ryman, of Jefferson City.

· Green Party: Johnathan McFarland.

Read about the U.S. Senate candidate debate at the Missouri Press Association Convention here.

• Governor

· Democrat: Chris Koster, of Jefferson City.

· Republican: Eric Greitens, of St. Louis.

· Libertarian: Cisse W. Spragins, of Kansas City.

· Green Party: Don Fitz.

· Independent: Lester Benton “Les” Turilli Jr.

Read about the Missouri gubernatorial candidate debate at the Missouri Press Association Convention here.

• Lieutenant Governor

· Democrat: Russ Carnahan, of St. Louis.

· Republican: Mike Parson, of Bolivar.

· Libertarian: Steven R. Hedrick, of Warrensburg.

· Green Party: Jennifer Leach.

• Secretary of State

· Democrat: Robin Smith, of St. Louis.

· Republican: John (Jay) Ashcroft, of St. Louis. Read a previous article here.

· Libertarian: Chris Morrill, of St. Louis.

• State Treasurer

· Democrat: Judy Baker, of Columbia.

· Republican: Eric Schmitt, of St. Louis.

· Libertarian: Sean O’Toole, of Kansas City.

· Green Party: Carol Hexem.

• Attorney General

· Democrat: Teresa Hensley, of Raymore.

· Republican: Josh Hawley, of Columbia.

• U.S. Representative, District 4

· Democrat: Gordon Christensen, of Columbia.

· Republican: Vicky Hartzler, of Harrisonville (incumbent).

· Libertarian: Mark Bliss, of Warrensburg.

• State Representative, District 48

· Republican: Dave Muntzel, of Boonville (incumbent).

· Independent: Debra “Debbie” Dilks.

• State Representative, District 51

· Democrat: John Cozort, of Marshall.

· Republican: Dean Dohrman, of La Monte (incumbent).

• State Representative, District 52

· Democrat: Kyle Garner, of Sedalia. Read a previous article here.

· Republican: Nathan Beard, of Sedalia (incumbent). Read a previous article here.

• State Representative, District 54

· Democrat: Bob Gregory, of Leeton.

· Republican: Dan Houx, of Warrensburg.

· Libertarian: Steve Daugherty, of Warrensburg.

• Pettis County Eastern Commissioner

· Democrat: Charles McCormack, of Sedalia. Read a previous article here.

· Republican: Brent Hampy, of Smithton (incumbent). Read a previous article here.

• Pettis County Western Commissioner

· Republican: Jim Marcum, of Sedalia (incumbent).

• Pettis County Assessor

· Republican: Christopher C. Woolery, of Sedalia.

• Pettis County Coroner

· Republican: Robert “Skip” Smith, of Sedalia (incumbent).

• Pettis County Public Administrator

· Democrat: Charli Ackerman, of Sedalia (incumbent).

• Pettis County Sheriff

· Republican: Kevin C. Bond, of Sedalia (incumbent).

• Pettis County Surveyor

· Democrat: Kerry Turpin, of Sedalia (incumbent).

• Pettis County Treasurer

· Republican: Kim Lyne, of La Monte (incumbent).

• Missouri Supreme Court Judge

· Voters will be asked if Judge Richard B. Teitelman should be retained in office.

The following explanations come from the Fair Ballot Language for each ballot measure.

• Constitutional Amendment No. 1

A “yes” vote will continue for 10 years the existing one-tenth of 1 percent sales/use tax that is used for soil and water conservation and for state parks and historic sites. This will be resubmitted to the voters for approval in 10 years.

A “no” vote will not continue this sales/use tax.

If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.

• Constitutional Amendment No. 2

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to establish limits on campaign contributions by individuals or entities to political parties, political committees, or committees to elect candidates for state or judicial office. This amendment prohibits individuals and entities from intentionally concealing the source of such contributions. This amendment also requires corporations or labor organizations to meet certain requirements in order to make such contributions. This amendment further provides a complaint process and penalties for any violations of this amendment.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution to establish limits on campaign contributions.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

• Constitutional Amendment No. 3

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to increase taxes on cigarettes each year through 2020, at which point this additional tax will total 60 cents per pack of 20. This amendment also creates a fee paid by cigarette wholesalers of 67 cents per pack of 20 on certain cigarettes. This amendment further provides that the funds generated by these taxes and fees shall be deposited into a newly established Early Childhood Health and Education Trust Fund.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution relating to taxes and fees on cigarettes.

If passed, this measure will increase taxes on cigarettes.

• Constitutional Amendment No. 4

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to prohibit a new state or local sales/use or other similar tax on any service or transaction. This amendment only applies to any service or transaction that was not subject to a sales/use or similar tax as of Jan. 1, 2015.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution to prohibit such state or local sales/use or other similar tax.

If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.

Read about local support and state opposition here.

• Constitutional Amendment No. 6

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to state that voters may be required by law to verify their identity, citizenship and residence by presenting identification that may include valid government-issued photo identification. Exceptions to this identification requirement may also be provided by law.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution regarding elections.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

• Proposition A

A “yes” vote will amend Missouri law to increase taxes on cigarettes in 2017, 2019 and 2021, at which point this additional tax will total 23 cents per pack of 20. This amendment also increases the tax paid by sellers on other tobacco products by 5 percent of manufacturer’s invoice price. This amendment further provides that the funds generated by these taxes shall be used exclusively to fund transportation infrastructure projects. These taxes are repealed if a measure to increase any tax or fee on cigarettes or other tobacco products is certified to appear on any local or statewide ballot.

A “no” vote will not amend Missouri law relating to taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

If passed, this measure will increase taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Visit SedaliaDemocrat.com to view additional articles regarding General Election 2016.

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

