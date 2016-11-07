Local schools, organizations announce Veterans Day plans

Communities all across Pettis County and West Central Missouri will be hosting ceremonies and activities this week in honor of Veterans Day. All activities are scheduled for Friday unless otherwise noted.

S-C to host Veterans Day ceremony

The Smith-Cotton High School Army JROTC will host a Veterans Day breakfast and ceremony at Smith-Cotton High School to honor all veterans and thank them for their service.

Breakfast will begin at 7:45 a.m., with the ceremony from 8:35 to 9:30 a.m. During the ceremony each military service will be recognized by the playing of their respective service hymn. While the service hymn is played, all veterans who served in that respective service will be asked to stand and be recognized.

Maj. (Ret.) William S. (Sam) Ratcliffe will be the guest speaker at the assembly.

All veterans and their spouse/guest are invited to attend. Attendees should RSVP to the Army JROTC office at 660-851-5317.

Downtown Sedalia Veteran’s Day Services

A ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. in front of the Pettis County Courthouse. The special guest speaker is Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets IV, Commander of Whiteman Air Force Base. Members of the Smith-Cotton JROTC will perform as well as the Smith-Cotton High School show choir. A wreath laying ceremony honoring WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and all other conflicts and service dogs will be hosted.

Veterans Day Parade

Smith-Cotton JROTC and 40 & 8 are co-sponsoring a Veterans Day Parade to honor all veterans at 3 p.m. in downtown Sedalia. All patriotic groups, school marching bands or any other organizations are invited to participate. There will be a bus from Ditzfeld and Weaver Charter Service available for veterans who are unable to walk in the parade. The bus will be located at CVS Pharmacy. For more information, call 660-851-5317 or email [email protected]

DAR to host Veterans Day booth

The Osage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have an information and fundraising booth on the northwest side of the Pettis County Courthouse lawn at 9:30 a.m. DAR is devoted to supporting veterans, community service, the ideals of patriotism, education, and historical preservation, and living the motto “God, Home, and Country.”

Cole Camp

A Veterans Appreciation Breakfast will be hosted by the National Honor Society in the American Legion Building in Cole Camp.

Green Ridge

8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. A Veterans Appreciation breakfast with coffee and doughnuts will be hosted from 8 to 8:30 a.m., followed by an all-school assembly at 9 a.m. with a guest speaker and student presentations.

Northwest

A Veterans Appreciation Breakfast will be hosted by FFA from 7 to 8 a.m., followed by an all-school assembly at 8:30 a.m.

Smithton

An all-school assembly will be hosted at 9 a.m. with speaker District 48 state Rep. David Muntzel and student performances. A veterans recognition reception will be hosted immediately following the program hosted by NHS.

Stover

A Veterans Appreciation Breakfast will be hosted at 8:30 a.m., followed by an all-school assembly at 9 a.m. with speaker Lon Larson and student presentations.

Otterville

An all-school celebration will be hosted at 9 a.m. for veterans with student performances.

Tipton

An all-school assembly will be hosted at 8:15 a.m. with speaker and student performances, immediately followed by a veterans recognition reception.

Windsor

A Veterans Breakfast will be hosted at 7:30 a.m, followed by a high school assembly at 9 a.m. with a speaker and student performances.An elementary assembly will be hosted at 1 p.m. with a speaker and student performances.

La Monte

A Veterans Breakfast will be hosted at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, hosted by FBLA. An all-school assembly will be hosted at 9 a.m. with a speaker and student performances.

Sacred Heart

Veterans Day will include classroom presentations.

Dresden

An all-school assembly will be hosted at 10 a.m. Thursday with a guest speaker and student performances, immediately followed by a veterans reception.

Members of the Smith-Cotton High School student body wave American flags as members of the armed forces and veterans are escorted to their seats during the 2015 Veteran’s Day assembly at S-C. Students were given the flags during their seminar class. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_tsd111215scveterans4..jpg Members of the Smith-Cotton High School student body wave American flags as members of the armed forces and veterans are escorted to their seats during the 2015 Veteran’s Day assembly at S-C. Students were given the flags during their seminar class.

By Hope Lecchi [email protected]

