Sedalia trash pickup to change for Veterans Day

Sedalia citizens can expect changes in their trash pickup schedule this week due to the Veterans Day holiday.

According to a City of Sedalia news release, the city will observe the Veterans Day holiday Friday. Offices in the Municipal Building will be closed in observance of the holiday. No trash pickup will occur on this date. All city offices will reopen Monday for normal business hours.

All city trash collections will occur one day earlier in the week than the normal collection schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 8 trash pickup will occur Monday, Nov. 7.

Wednesday, Nov. 9 trash pickup will occur Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Thursday, Nov. 10 trash pickup will occur Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Friday, Nov. 11 trash pickup will occur Thursday, Nov. 10.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Sedalia-city-seal-1.jpg