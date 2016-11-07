Sedalia City Council approves recycling program for Pettis County residents

Starting next week, Pettis County residents can again recycle, thanks to City of Sedalia officials, although there is a fee attached this time.

Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey presented a county recycling program during Monday night’s Sedalia City Council pre-council meeting, which council approved during its regular meeting.

When the city began providing curbside recycling in October, the recycling dumpsters at Thompson Hills Shopping Center and 1002. S. Massachusetts Ave. were removed, due to city residents no longer needed a place to drop off recycling materials. Glass containers remain, as glass cannot be recycled curbside.

After both the Public Works Department and the Pettis County Commission received numerous phone calls from upset county residents, Ardrey met with the commissioners about two weeks ago to come up with a solution.

“The option that was selected was an option that would have the city continuing to collect recyclables at our Highway U (Materials Management Site) with county residents or anyone outside the corporate city limits of Sedalia paying a fee to cover the cost of us managing the material and the stickers that will allow them to be identified as paid their fee for the year,” Ardrey explained.

Ardrey said she and the commissioners came up with options that both included and did not include the city’s involvement, but they ultimately chose to involve the city.

“We can’t do drop-off sites (like before) simply because you couldn’t monitor it,” Ardrey added. “The only staff we have are at Highway U now.”

The fee is $64 annually. Those who pay the fee will receive a sticker to put on their vehicle’s back windshield, which will indicate that resident has paid.

Ardrey said $4 covers the cost of the stickers and forms, while the $60 covers a $5/month recycling fee. She said they will prefer that residents pay the fee at the beginning of each year to keep things consistent, but those who sign up when the program starts Nov. 16 will get a bonus five weeks for their annual fee since the program is starting so close to the start of a new year.

All three commissioners — Presiding Commissioner David Dick, Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy and Western Commissioner Jim Marcum — were present and all said they supported the new program.

Finance Director Kelvin Shaw also gave his monthly financial update. He reported the city is at a 2.1 percent year-over-year increase for sales tax, through October, and that the sales tax for November is a 2 percent month-over-month increase.

During the meeting council will also:

• Approved two appointments, both to the Sedalia Area Tourism Commission: Mayor Stephen Galliher, City of Sedalia representative, for a two-year term from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2018, and Erica Eisenmenger, hotel representative, for a three-year term from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2019.

• Approved an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2016-17 budget by $583,500 regarding the new Sedalia Police Department station project land purchases and design services.

• Approved bids and an ordinance approving and accepting an agreement with Foley Equipment Co. for a three-year maintenance plan for emergency generators located within various city departments.

• Approved an ordinance approving and accepting a sales agreement with Foley Equipment Co. for purchasing a mini-excavator to be utilized by the Sanitation and Water Pollution Control departments.

• Approved an ordinance approving and accepting an agreement for professional services with Olsson Associates for the North Wastewater Treatment Plant screening improvements project for a cost of $81,722.

• Approved an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2016-17 budget regarding increased minimum wage for exempt employees.

• Approved an ordinance amending Appendix A of the city’s Personnel Regulations Manual pertaining to the FLSA Exempt Employee Classification List.

• Approved an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 9940 relating to amending existing classifications and job descriptions for Public Works Project Manager for the Public Works Department and Building Maintenance Supervisor for the Community Development Department.

• Approved an ordinance repealing Section 58-22 of the city’s Code of Ordinances relating to Jake Braking within the city limits of Sedalia.

All members were present.

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

