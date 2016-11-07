Citizens learn rules of gun safety

Sedalia Police Department Sgt. John Comfort turns back toward students after firing a 1860 Colt Navy edition, cap and lead ball, firearm during a session with SPD Citizen Police Academy on Nov. 5. Besides teaching firearm safety and how to correctly fire a gun, Comfort instructed the class on firearms history at a firing range off of Cherry Tree Lane.

SPD Officer Mark Cherry, right, works with a student during firearms training for the SPD Citizen Police Academy on Nov. 5.

SPD Sgt. John Comfort, right, talks with students of the SPD Citizen Police Academy before they were allowed to fire a weapon at a firing range Nov. 5.

SPD Sgt. John Comfort holds a pumpkin showing a 40-cal. bullet’s entry and exit points, during firearms training for students of the SPD Citizen Police Academy Nov. 5.

SPD Officers from left Derek Peters, Mark Cherry and Matt Long put training ammunition into guns for students in the SPD Citizen Police Academy Nov. 5. Students went to a firing range off of Cherry Tree Lane to learn more about firearms and what law enforcement officers sometimes encounter during an altercation.