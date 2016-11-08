COMMUNITY CALENDAR

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to [email protected] or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

TODAY

10 a.m.: Alzheimer’s Support Group, at the Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Rd., in Warrensburg. For more information call 429-4657 or email [email protected]

10 a.m.: TOPS Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.

11 a.m.: National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees Unit 42, for lunch; meeting at noon, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

4 to 7 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Family Night Buffet, located at U.S. Highway 65 and Elm Hills Boulevard. The public invited; adults $8, and children 5 to 12 $4.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th Street, 826-2788.

6:30 p.m.: West Central Beekeepers Association in Room B of the Heckart Science and Allied Health Center at State Fair Community College.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Lodge 236, Sedalia Masonic Center, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

7:30 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Sunday at 7 p.m.; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

THURSDAY

10 a.m.: Retired Masons, card playing, followed by contributive luncheon, Masonic lodge.

Noon: Friends of Boonslick Regional Library, downstairs meeting room at Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia , Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Loyal Rebekah Lodge No. 260 for lunch; 1:30 p.m. meeting, lodge hall, 13th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource meeting, at 201 E. Main St., Lincoln, 24 hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; other information call, 660-547-2611.

6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 827-5555 for location.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club, Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Landlords Inc., Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.

7 p.m.: Blind of Central Missouri, 45th anniversary meeting; First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.

7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles 4286, Lincoln.

7 p.m.: Hepatitis C Support Group, Pettis County Health Center, 911 E. 16th St.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St. For information call 826-9988.

7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall. Admission is $6.

7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591 Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.

7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Al Anon Group, 517 S. LaFayette, 826-9608. Meeting is open to all; non-smoking.

FRIDAY

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

6 p.m.: Warsaw Marine Corps League Leathernecks, 607 E. Jefferson St. in Warsaw.

7 p.m.: Senior dance hosted at the Sedalia Senior Center, 321 S. Washington Ave. Admission is $5 per person.

SATURDAY

8 to 11 a.m.: All-you-can-eat breakfast American Legion Post 642, 2016 W. Main St. The cost is $6.

8 a.m.: Pettis County Democrat Breakfast Club, Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.

8 a.m.: United Methodist Men, at Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.

10 a.m.: Fair City Garden Club, in the downstairs meeting room, at Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

10 a.m.: Overeaters Anonymous, John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St. For a ride, call 829-2527.

10 a.m.: Valley of Hope Support Group for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, at Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.

4:30 p.m.: Lake Creek Volunteer Fire Department Barbecue dinner at American Legion Hall Post 306 in Cole Camp. Adults $8; children 5 to 12 $3; under 5 free.

7:30 p.m.: Diamond B’s Square Dance, ABC Building, 200 W. Fourth St. For more information call Billie Jean, Taw 287-1443.

SUNDAY

6:30 p.m.: The Marks Family will sing and play at Broadway Baptist Church, 2119 E. Broadway Blvd.; 827-2448.

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., 829-2527.

7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.