Voters turn out for General Election

Although lines were formed at polling places before the doors opened at 6 a.m. the voting process seemed to be moving along quickly in Sedalia, Tuesday morning, in the 2016 General Election.

At New Hope Baptist Church, Third Ward Election Judge Ashlee Paxton said the turnout was much higher then she expected.

“People were lined up at 5:30 this morning, and the doors didn’t open up until 6,” she said. “It was raining so we brought them inside.”

By 10:15 a.m. 689 people had cast votes in the Third Ward. Paxton said Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada noted that voting was taking approximately 15 minutes per person. Paxton added that many people were taking their time and reading through the amendments presented on the ballot.

At the United Methodist Church 1,037 people had voted by 10:45 a.m.

“At 10:45 that’s pretty good,” Election Judge Doris Mergen said. “We had 75 people (outside) at 5:45, we opened the door and let them in, we were ready for them.”

At Convention Hall, in the First Ward, 771 people had voted by 11:05 a.m. In the Second Ward, at First Baptist Church, 644 people had voted by 12:40 p.m.

La Strada, while at the Second Ward polling place, said everything was going well and the turnout was as he expected.

“It’s a large turnout like we expected,” he noted. “The state of Missouri expected a 71 percent turnout, I expected between 70 to 75 percent turnout. Every polling location that I been in to, everything is going good. It’s been a constant, steady flow.

“People have been bringing in their voter registrations cards, their IDs,” he added. “We haven’t had any issues with campaigning or anything of that nature. So, that’s been really good. We have an officer on site, who’s been monitoring the polls. We went ahead and did that just in case anything did happen we were prepared, but so far so good.”

He added that he was “thrilled to see the people engaged” in the voting process and in the election.

“I wish it was like that in every election, but this one has really brought people out,” he said.

In the the Third Ward, at New Hope Baptist Church, voting was steady at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday with 689 votes cast in the 2016 General Election. “People were lined up at 5:30 this morning and the doors didn’t open until 6,” Election Judge Ashlee Paxton said. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110916Voting-1-2.jpg In the the Third Ward, at New Hope Baptist Church, voting was steady at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday with 689 votes cast in the 2016 General Election. “People were lined up at 5:30 this morning and the doors didn’t open until 6,” Election Judge Ashlee Paxton said. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Tuesday morning at Convention Hall, First Ward Election Judge Linda Casey, seated, talks with Ashley Landon, who is holding her daughter Audrina, 4 months, and her mother Jody Landon, with Colton Landon, 2. Casey explained to Ashley that she needed to fill out paperwork and take it to the Pettis County Courthouse because she had changed addresses. At 11:05 a.m., 771 votes had been cast in the First Ward. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110916Voting-2-2.jpg Tuesday morning at Convention Hall, First Ward Election Judge Linda Casey, seated, talks with Ashley Landon, who is holding her daughter Audrina, 4 months, and her mother Jody Landon, with Colton Landon, 2. Casey explained to Ashley that she needed to fill out paperwork and take it to the Pettis County Courthouse because she had changed addresses. At 11:05 a.m., 771 votes had been cast in the First Ward. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Monique Fournier, with her son Lincoln, 2, signs in to vote Tuesday morning in the 2016 General Election with Fourth Ward Election Judge Nevin Almquist at the United Methodist Church Celebration Center. Pettis County Deputy Sheriff Mike DeHaven, right, was traveling to each polling place Tuesday to ensure the voting process remained peaceful. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110916Voting-3-2.jpg Monique Fournier, with her son Lincoln, 2, signs in to vote Tuesday morning in the 2016 General Election with Fourth Ward Election Judge Nevin Almquist at the United Methodist Church Celebration Center. Pettis County Deputy Sheriff Mike DeHaven, right, was traveling to each polling place Tuesday to ensure the voting process remained peaceful. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Katelynn Nevils, 20, and her husband Tim Nevils, 19, center, show their ID to Second Ward Election Judge Erin Haulotte at First Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon in preparation for voting in the General Election. “We were informed,” Katelynn said. “We looked at everything, and went over it with each other, and with our siblings and family.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110916Voting-4-1.jpg Katelynn Nevils, 20, and her husband Tim Nevils, 19, center, show their ID to Second Ward Election Judge Erin Haulotte at First Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon in preparation for voting in the General Election. “We were informed,” Katelynn said. “We looked at everything, and went over it with each other, and with our siblings and family.” Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 660-530-0289.

