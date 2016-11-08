Thefts, burglaries reported at several Sedalia businesses

Burglaries, theft, and theft from vehicles were reported at six separate Sedalia businesses over the last few days.

Three Sedalia businesses reported break-ins over the weekend, all reported early Monday morning.

According to Sedalia Police Department reports, an unknown person reportedly threw a brick through a glass door at Fiks’d It, in the 1700 block of West Ninth Street, and stole $30 from the cash drawer.

An unknown person reportedly threw a brick through the window at Sunkiss’d Tanning Salon, also in the 1700 block of West Ninth Street, and stole $500 and several cell phones.

A cash register and $300 were reported stolen from Academy of Salon Professionals, in the 2400 block of South Limit Avenue. The front door and the sign on the door were also reported destroyed.

Two vehicle break-ins were also reported at two different hotels. According to SPD reports, at 6:55 a.m. Saturday, a wallet containing a driver’s license, Social Security card and cash was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle at Comfort Inn, in the 3600 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

At 8:17 a.m. the same day, cash and a passport were reported stolen from a vehicle at EconoLodge, in the 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

Additionally, a bicycle was reported stolen at Golden Corral, in the 2000 block of West Broadway Boulevard. According to a SPD report, at 3:49 p.m. Friday, a victim reported his blue adult-sized 21-speed mountain bike, valued at $300, was stolen from where it was locked on a railing at Golden Corral while he was working.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-6.jpg

Democrat Staff

Information is taken from preliminary Sedalia Police Department reports. This report will also appear in the daily Police Reports.

Information is taken from preliminary Sedalia Police Department reports. This report will also appear in the daily Police Reports.