Hampy holds Pettis County Eastern Commissioner seat

Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy retained his seat Tuesday night, soundly defeating his Democratic opponent Charles McCormack with 61.89 percent of the vote compared to McCormack’s 35 percent.

Republican incumbent Hampy, of Smithton, said at the Pettis County Courthouse after the election that he was pleased with the returns.

“I’m pleased to be able to serve the citizens of Pettis County and I will continue to earn their trust,” Hampy said.

He said he will continue to work toward completing several road and bridge projects in Pettis County, including paving more roads with a new kind of chip-and-seal that mixes rock with rubber as opposed to using asphalt. The County is testing the new product on Griessen Road, north of Sedalia, and Hampy said the results so far have been positive.

He also said he one of his goals for the new term is to work closely with Sedalia-Pettis County Economic Development to attract more business and new industries to Pettis County.

“I want to help Pettis County move forward with this relationship,” he said.

Hampy also will move forward working as Chairman of the Pioneer Trails Regional Planning Commission.

McCormack did not return a call seeking comment.

Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy, left, talks with Presiding Commissioner David Dick at the Pettis County Courthouse Tuesday night, after learning he would retain his seat. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110916Hampy.jpg Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy, left, talks with Presiding Commissioner David Dick at the Pettis County Courthouse Tuesday night, after learning he would retain his seat. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Tuesday night, incumbent Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy speaks at the Pettis County Republican watch party hosted at Hotel Bothwell. Hampy won with a 64.89 percent majority over Democratic challenger Charles McCormack. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110916Hampy-1.jpg Tuesday night, incumbent Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy speaks at the Pettis County Republican watch party hosted at Hotel Bothwell. Hampy won with a 64.89 percent majority over Democratic challenger Charles McCormack. Faith Bemiss | Democrat