Hartzler retains 4th District Congressional seat

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Republican Vicky Hartzler has won re-election to a fourth term in Congress for Missouri’s 4th District.

Hartzler defeated Democrat Gordon Christensen and Libertarian Mark Bliss in Tuesday’s election. The district stretches from Columbia in central Missouri west to the Kansas border.

Hartzler is 56. She was first elected to the House by defeating longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Ike Skelton in the 2010 election.

She served previously in the Missouri House from 1995 to 2001 and, before that, was a teacher.

In Pettis County, Hartzler received 12,617 votes (71 percent), compared to Christensen’s 4,210 (23.69 percent) and Bliss’ 936 (5.27 percent).