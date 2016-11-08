Missouri voters approve Amendment 1

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri voters have approved an extension of a sales tax that funds state parks, historic sites and conservation efforts.

The one-tenth cent parks, soil and water sales tax is written into the state constitution, and voters decide every decade whether to reauthorize it. Voters first approved the tax in 1984.

About three-quarters of the state parks system’s funding comes from the tax, and it also pays for soil and water conservation projects.

The state has approved $348 million in conservation grants since the tax was reapproved in 2006.

Officials say those projects have prevented more than 177 million tons of soil erosion into streams, rivers and lakes.

Pettis County voters agreed with the rest of Missouri, with 14,404 votes (68.03 percent) in favor of Amendment 1 and 5,261 against (31.97 percent).