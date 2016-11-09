Hawley to be next Missouri Attorney General

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Republican lawyer and University of Missouri associate law professor Josh Hawley has been elected as the state’s next attorney general.

The first-time candidate won Tuesday’s general election. He beat out Democratic candidate Teresa Hensley, a former county prosecutor, in the race for the state’s top law enforcement seat.

Hawley went on a leave of absence from the University of Missouri to campaign. He’ll replace Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster when he leaves office in January.

Hawley touted himself as a political outsider during his campaign.

As a private attorney, he worked with about 15 lawyers in the U.S. Supreme Court case in which Hobby Lobby and other businesses challenged a federal requirement to provide insurance coverage for contraceptives for employees.

In Pettis County, 12,262 voters (69.15 percent) were in favor of Hawley, while 5,459 (30.79 percent) voted for Hensley.