Hawley to be next Missouri Attorney General


KANSAS CITY (AP) — Republican lawyer and University of Missouri associate law professor Josh Hawley has been elected as the state’s next attorney general.

The first-time candidate won Tuesday’s general election. He beat out Democratic candidate Teresa Hensley, a former county prosecutor, in the race for the state’s top law enforcement seat.

Hawley went on a leave of absence from the University of Missouri to campaign. He’ll replace Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster when he leaves office in January.

Hawley touted himself as a political outsider during his campaign.

As a private attorney, he worked with about 15 lawyers in the U.S. Supreme Court case in which Hobby Lobby and other businesses challenged a federal requirement to provide insurance coverage for contraceptives for employees.

In Pettis County, 12,262 voters (69.15 percent) were in favor of Hawley, while 5,459 (30.79 percent) voted for Hensley.

Sedalia Democrat
