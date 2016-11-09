Schmitt wins Missouri Treasurer seat

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri voters have chosen Republican state Sen. Eric Schmitt to be the state’s next treasurer.

Schmitt won Tuesday’s election, defeating Democratic rival and former state House member Judy Baker.

The treasurer oversees state spending and banking services and manages Missouri’s investments.

Schmitt will replace Democratic Treasurer Clint Zweifel, who is barred by term limits from seeking re-election. Zweifel’s term ends in January.

Voters elected Schmitt to the Senate in 2008 and again in 2012. Before that he served as an alderman in his hometown of Glendale. He’s also a lawyer.

In Pettis County, 11,869 voters (67.33 percent) sided with Schmitt, with 4,918 (27.9 percent) supporting Baker. Two third-party candidates also received votes in Pettis County — Libertarian candidate Sean O’Toole received 594 votes (3.37 percent) and Green Party candidate Carol Hexem received 238 votes (1.35 percent).