Missourians defeat both tobacco tax proposals

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri’s lowest-in-the-nation cigarette tax will stay that way following the failure of two separate cigarette tax proposals.

Voters on Tuesday turned aside both Amendment 3 and Proposition A. As a result, the cigarette tax in the state will remain at 17 cents per pack.

Amendment 3 would have increased the cigarette tax by 60 cents per pack. It would have been phased in through 2020, and created a 67-cent-per-pack “equity” fee increasing annually for inflation on certain off-brand cigarettes.

Under Proposition A, the tax would have risen gradually to an additional 23 cents per pack by 2021. It also would have taxed non-cigarette tobacco products 5 percent of the manufacturer’s invoice price, paid by the seller.

If both measures had passed, the one receiving the most votes would have been implemented.

Pettis County voters also disagreed with both proposals, with 7,300 yes votes (41.31 percent) and 10.371 votes (58.69 percent) on Proposition A, and 6,640 yes votes (37.24 percent) and 11,192 no votes (62.76 percent) on Amendment 3.