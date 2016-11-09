Missouri voters pass voter ID measure

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri voters have approved amending the state Constitution to allow lawmakers to add voter-identification requirements at the ballot box.

At issue were longstanding efforts by Republicans to require voters to show government-issued photo ID, ostensibly to prevent voter fraud. Democrats countered that such a requirement could disenfranchise thousands of voters who don’t have a driver’s license or other identification.

The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled against photo-ID requirements in the past. That’s why lawmakers this year asked voters to change the constitution to give them the power to require a photo ID to vote.

Missouri lawmakers in September overrode Gov. Jay Nixon’s veto of a bill laying out which IDs qualify and requires the state to pay for individuals to obtain an ID or documents necessary to get an ID.

In Pettis County, 12,798 voters (72.63 percent) supported the proposal, while 4,822 voted against it (27.37 percent).