KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri voters have approved a ballot measure that called for barring sales taxes on services that weren’t taxed as of last year.

The proposal was a pre-emptive measure aimed at blocking the potential for future taxes on such things as real estate agent services.

Funding for the initiative came from the state and national real estate trade groups.

In Pettis County, 12,176 voters (69.02 percent) supported the measure, while 5,465 (30.98 percent) voted against it.