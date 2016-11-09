Child hurt in Pettis County wreck

A Smithton child was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kristal M. Smith, 33, of Smithton, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50 when she attempted to turn left onto Arator Road. Another eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph A. Offenburger, 19, of Jefferson City, attempted to pass Smith on the left, striking the rear of Smith’s vehicle.

A passenger in Smith’s vehicle, Abbey M. Smith, 10, was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Reports indicate all occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

