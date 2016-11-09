Veterans Day activities planned in Warrensburg

Members of the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg community and Whiteman Air Force Base are working jointly to plan a variety of activities for Veterans Day.

A breakfast, blood drive, Honor Tree, and Salute to Veterans tailgating event at UCM, as well as ceremonies at Matthews-Crawford American Legion Post 131 and the Missouri Veterans Home are included in this year’s observance.

Kicking off the activities will be an opportunity to recognize men and women in uniform through the Honor Tree from Monday through Friday this week. Located in the atrium of the Elliott Student Union, the Honor Tree is a way to say “thank you” to different groups affected by past and present wars. Ribbons in six different colors that represent each of the groups will help recognize veterans through the Honor Tree. Notecards also will be available to place on foam boards, along with photographs of service members, to be shared in remembrance or in honor of those who served and passed away. These boards will be on display following Veterans Day at the Military and Veterans Success Center, located on the lower level of the Union.

Other activities at UCM include the third annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Ellis Dining Center. It features a free breakfast provided by UCM Dining Service and Sodexo for UCM faculty, staff, and active military and veteran students with a military or veteran ID. All other guests can eat breakfast for a special price of $4.99 per person. Jeff Huffman, Director of Military and Veteran Services, will provide the welcome and special remarks at 8 a.m.

To honor those who have given their lives for others, area residents also can help save lives by participating in in the fifth annual American Red Cross Military Appreciation Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Elliott Student Union 238 and 240. All presenting donors will receive free pizza and a coupon for a free taco while supplies last. To sign up for the blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: UCMO. Call 660-543-4007 or email [email protected] to schedule an appointment.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Matthews-Crawford American Legion Post 131, 733 E. Young St., provides the setting for a Veterans Day Ceremony. The event is open to everyone, and features guest speaker Maj. Kelly Courtland, who represents the 509th LRS at Whiteman. Desert Storm veterans will be recognized during the ceremony. A luncheon also is planned for VFW and American Legion members following the event at a cost of $5 per person. Advance registration is requested for the luncheon by contacting the American Legion at 660-747-5957.

Service members, veterans and their family members are also invited to attend the Jennies basketball game Friday for free with a military ID at 1 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building. The Jennies volleyball team also competes at 6 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building. UCM Athletics invites all service members, veterans and their families to attend free with a military ID.

UCM President Charles Ambrose will host a Salute to Veterans Day Tailgate event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, prior to the Mules football game. The tailgate will take place at Holden and Union streets, near the north entrance to the Union. It features a special Salute to Veterans program, music, food and family fun. An open house also is planned during this time at the Military and Veterans Success Center. Register for the event and learn more at [email protected] or by contacting the Alumni Foundation office at 660-543-8000.

Immediately following the tailgate activities, UCM Athletics invites active duty service members, veterans and their families to attend the Mules vs. Lindenwood Lions football game at 1 p.m. at Audrey J. Walton Stadium and Vernon Kennedy Field. Free admission is available to individuals with a military ID.

Release courtesy of University of Central Missouri

