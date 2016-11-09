Crash Reports

Man seriously injured in Saline

A Brunswick man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 2 a.m. Wednesday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shaquille O. Tatum, 23, was driving north on state Route 41, south of 220th Road, when his vehicle crossed the center of the road and traveled off the left side of the road. The vehicle then overturned and ejected Tatum.

Tatum, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Saline County Ambulance District to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall for his injuries.

Two hurt in Johnson accident

Two people sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Michael S. Jackson, 38, of Warrensburg, was driving west on U.S. Highway 50 at NW County Road 121 when his vehicle overtook and struck another westbound vehicle, driven by Michael B. Flores, 54, of Centerview, that was in the intersection.

Jackson and Flores were both taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg for their injuries.

Reports indicate both drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

