Multiple cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court

Below is a sampling of recent dispositions of criminal matters pending before the Pettis County Circuit Court, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.

Lisa E. Carlock, 51, of Sedalia, was convicted of two felony counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and five felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to 12 years on each of the possession with intent charges and seven years on each of the possession charges in the Department of Corrections.

Stacey L. Craig, 40, of Sedalia, was convicted of one count of felony possession of a controlled substance and three counts of felony stealing. Craig was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections on each count.

Kyle N. Richards, 32, of Sedalia, was convicted of the felony offenses of resisting arrest and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections on each count.

Barbara A. Terrell, 42, of Jefferson City, was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance.

Sean P. Chamberlain, 21, of Warrensburg, was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections after entering a guilty plea to driving while intoxicated – persistent offender. Chamberlain was sentenced under Section 559.115 with preference to the Inpatient Treatment Program.

Amber N. Owen, 26, of Sedalia, was convicted of five counts of second degree burglary, five counts of felony stealing, possession of burglar’s tools, first degree property damage, and possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections on each count.

Russell R. Wade, 47, of the State of California, was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

Gina M. Robinson, 53, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

Austin M. Dotson, 20, of Sedalia, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections on each count.

Christopher A. Naylor, 54, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to resisting arrest.

Bobby D. Bishop, 40, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty to second degree domestic assault. Bishop was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections.

Jose A. Ortiz, 30, of the State of California, was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections after conviction for the offense of first degree property damage occurring within the Pettis County Jail.

Christopher D. Tanner, 32, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to the felony offense of driving without a valid license for the third or subsequent time.