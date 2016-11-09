Otterville student named Wendy’s scholar-athlete

Jake Neil knows the importance of hard work and having a plan in place just in case things don’t go as planned.

Neil, a senior at Otterville High, has always loved being involved in athletics, so much so that he told his counselor, Jennifer Alexander, he was going to be a professional athlete when he was an elementary student.

“I think when he was in sixth grade Jake was adamant that he was going to play pro-ball,” Alexander said. “I remember asking him ‘how do you go about doing this?’

“He told me he knew he would have to go to college in all likelihood,” she continued. “Then we talked about what he would do if something happened and he would be injured — that’s when he realized he would have to get a degree to fall back on if his goal didn’t work out.”

Neil has done an excellent job of working diligently in high school both on and off the court to see that his dreams become a reality.

As a sign of his dedication, Neal has been chosen as a state selection in the Wendy’s Heisman High School Scholar-Athlete.

“My mom always wanted me to work hard and get good grades,” Neal said. “I always tried my best for her and my father too.

“I think if you keep working hard you will be good at what you do,” he added. “I remember that in all I do.”

Neal is a three-sport athlete, competing in basketball, baseball and track.

Last year as a point guard, Neal averaged 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals per game.

“Basketball is definitely my favorite sport,” Neal said. “I really want to play in college and I am still looking at my options. I’ll go anywhere a good offer is made.

“I’ve always loved the sport, ever since I was little,” he added. “It keeps me busy and I like that.”

As a junior Neal was an all-conference, all district, all-state selection in basketball.

He was also an all-conference, all-district selection for the Eagles as a pitcher and competes in the triple jump and long jump in track.

“Both my parents were athletes in high school so I think they understand why it’s important to me,” Neal said. “Every day that I don’t have a game I spend about three hours in practice.

“It’s part of my work ethic,” he added. “You have to work hard if you want to win.”

Neal applies that same work ethic to his education as well.

“He has always been a good student in class,”Alexander said. “He is taking a lot of dual-credit classes and he is doing well in them.”

“I’ve learned a lot about how to manage time and the importance of hard work by participating in sports,” Neal said. “But I’ve also learned a lot about the importance of friendship and working together as a team.”

By Hope Lecchi [email protected]

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.