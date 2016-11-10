Meehan to lead Sedalia Chamber

Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce President-Elect Robin Balke has stepped down from the position this week due to a job promotion, according to Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Thomas.

John Meehan has been selected to be the new Chamber Board of Directors President-Elect, Thomas said.

“We’re really excited to have John in this position. He’s a lifetime member of the chamber and former board member,” she said. “We were also excited to have Robin as our president-elect, but her promotion requires her to travel quite a bit, so she stepped down.”

Meehan spent 30 years in the banking and finance industry in Sedalia before his first retirement. Then he served Pettis County for four years as the Pettis County Presiding Commissioner.

“I realized early in my career that Sedalia was a great place to live, work, worship, raise a family, serve, and retire. I have been blessed with a wonderful wife, Mary and two daughters, Katie and Kelly. They are both married with families of their own. We are very proud grandparents of three grandsons, Matthew, Andrew (A.J.) and Jack,” Meehan said in a chamber press release.

Meehan will assume the role of president Jan. 1.

John Meehan http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Meehan.jpg John Meehan