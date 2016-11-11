Sedalia’s patriotic pride highlighted in Veterans Day Parade

Smith-Cotton High School JROTC lines up Friday afternoon along East Sixth Street for the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Sedalia. S-C JROTC co-sponsored the parade along with Voiture 333, 40 & 8. There were 45 entries this year with a total of 200 people participating in the annual event.

Smith-Cotton High School JROTC lines up Friday afternoon along East Sixth Street for the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Sedalia. S-C JROTC co-sponsored the parade along with Voiture 333, 40 & 8. There were 45 entries this year with a total of 200 people participating in the annual event. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD111216VetsParade-1-4.jpg Smith-Cotton High School JROTC lines up Friday afternoon along East Sixth Street for the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Sedalia. S-C JROTC co-sponsored the parade along with Voiture 333, 40 & 8. There were 45 entries this year with a total of 200 people participating in the annual event. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Driving a 1970 Palomino Tractor, Frank Refenacht, right, and an unidentified passenger wave at the crowd Friday afternoon as they drive down South Ohio Avenue during the annual Veterans Day Parade. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD111216VetsParade-2-4.jpg Driving a 1970 Palomino Tractor, Frank Refenacht, right, and an unidentified passenger wave at the crowd Friday afternoon as they drive down South Ohio Avenue during the annual Veterans Day Parade. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Whiteman Air Force Base Security Forces march down South Ohio Avenue in front of the Pettis County Courthouse during the Veterans Day Parade Friday afternoon in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD111216VetsParade-3-4.jpg Whiteman Air Force Base Security Forces march down South Ohio Avenue in front of the Pettis County Courthouse during the Veterans Day Parade Friday afternoon in Sedalia. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Several branches of the military participated in the Veterans Day Parade in Sedalia Friday afternoon, including an unidentified U.S. Marine. Veterans were honored with marching bands and other organizations that began by marching west on East Sixth Street and then north on Ohio Avenue. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD111216VetsParade-4-3.jpg Several branches of the military participated in the Veterans Day Parade in Sedalia Friday afternoon, including an unidentified U.S. Marine. Veterans were honored with marching bands and other organizations that began by marching west on East Sixth Street and then north on Ohio Avenue. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Looking patriotic and waving American flags, Girl Scout Troop 71052 marches down South Ohio Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade Friday afternoon. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD111216VetsParade-5-3.jpg Looking patriotic and waving American flags, Girl Scout Troop 71052 marches down South Ohio Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade Friday afternoon. Faith Bemiss | Democrat