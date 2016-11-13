Community Calendar for Nov. 14 to Nov. 20

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to [email protected] or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

TODAY

10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.

10:30 a.m.: Be Forever Young, Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

3 p.m.: Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, (TOPS) Chapter 102, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

5 p.m.: Sedalia Public Library Board of Trustees, Public Library, 311 W. Third St.

6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 827-4833.

6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.

6:10 p.m.: Daughters of Isabella for Rosary; meeting at 6:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.

6:30 p.m.: Memory Lane Foundation for Suicide Prevention Support Group Meetings; Thompson Conference Center at State Fair Community College, 596-5173.

6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Cole Camp Area Historical Society, at the Cole Camp Jung Memorial Library in Cole Camp.

7 p.m.: Serenity Seekers Al-Anon, Ditzfeld Center 417 W. Pettis St.

7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, Mondays, 601 E. 14th St.

7:30 p.m.: Windsor School Board, High School Library, 210 North St.

TUESDAY

6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

8 a.m.: Business Network International, at Heckart Family Center, 902 S. Ohio Ave.

8:30 a.m.: Sedalia Literacy Council, basement meeting room, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

10 a.m.: Sedalia Welcome Club; Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

11 a.m.: Diabetes Support Group, Bothwell Education Center, 600 E. 14th St.

Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.

12:10 p.m.: Nicotine Anonymous; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St.

1 p.m.: Show-Me Ladies with Hatitudes, lunch. For location information, call Maryann at 826-8138.

3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St., Sedalia.

6 p.m.: Crossroads Hospice a monthly discussion grief group at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave. For more information, contact Colleen Dietmeyer at 422-5804.

6 p.m.: Women’s Democrat Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

6:30 p.m.: First Responders Bible Study, Camp Branch Baptist Church.

7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA), at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information call Barbra at 827-6522.

7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Lincoln.

7 p.m.: Granite Lodge 272, Masonic Center, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose, Sedalia Lodge 1494, at the lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.

7 p.m.: Masonic Granite Lodge 272 meeting, at 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Mid-Mo Speakers Club 7 p.m., Boonslick Regional Library conference room, 219 W. Third St.

7 p.m.: Show-Me Model A Club, Central Missouri Electric Co-op, north of Sedalia on U.S. Highway 65.

WEDNESDAY

9:30 a.m.: Community Retired Teachers for coffee; 10 a.m. meeting, Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church, 3201 Southwest Blvd.

10 a.m.: TOPS Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th Street, 826-2788.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia-Pettis County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for executive committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Anthony Buckner Community Center, 500 Welch Court.

7 p.m.: Elks Lodge 125, Elks Lodge, 320 S. Kentucky Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meets Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

THURSDAY

7:45 a.m.: 40 & 8 Voiture 333, Knights of Columbus Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.

10 a.m.: American Red Cross Board meeting, 112 W. Fourth St.

Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

1 p.m.: The Whiteman Area Piecemakers in meeting room of the Knob Noster Branch of the Trails Regional Library, 202 N. Adams. For more information call 647-3367 or 563-5247.

4:15 p.m.: Birthright, volunteer meeting at offices, 1810 W. 11th St.

6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 827-5555 for location.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club, Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.

7 p.m.: Gamma Epsilon Master Chapter. For location information call 827-2299.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 West Third, Sedalia. For info call 826-9988.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Photo Club, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Senior dance at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall; bring snacks. Admission is $6.

7:30 p.m.: Central Missouri Coin Club, Farm Credit Services, 2600 S. Limit Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Central Missouri Harley Owners Group Sedalia Chapter, Yeager’s Cycle Sales, 3001 S. Limit Ave.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Al Anon Group, at 517 S. LaFayette, 826-9608. Meeting is open to all; non-smoking.

FRIDAY

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

7 p.m.: Bunceton Senior Dance at Bunceton Lions Club; bring finger food. $4 per person.

7 p.m.: State Fair Saddle Club, Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, U.S. Highway 65. Carry-in dinner.

SATURDAY

7 a.m.: VFW Post 2591, all-you-can-eat breakfast at 121 S. Ohio Ave. The event is open to the public; cost is $6 for adults; $3 for children 2 to 8; and under 2 free.

8 a.m.: First Christian Church Men’s Fellowship, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

10 a.m.: Overeaters Anonymous, John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St. For a ride, call 829-2527.

1 p.m.: Missouri State Fair Bikers Against Child Abuse, American Paramedical Service classroom, 400B Industrial Road.

6 p.m.: Smith-Cotton Athletic Booster Club Bingo, Smith-Cotton Junior High old cafeteria, 312 E. Broadway Blvd.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meets Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., Sedalia, 829-2527.

7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.