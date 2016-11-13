Sedalia Board of Education to discuss science program

The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education will meet tonight to discuss a number of topics, including the Board candidate filing notification and a preview of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program to be implemented at Parkview Elementary School.

The candidate filing notice will simply notify prospective candidates for school board when they can start the filing process for open seats on the Board and the required deadlines to file.

Parkview Elementary will be introducing a STEM program, currently in use at Heber Hunt Elementary, which is a series of courses specializing in math, science and engineering. What’s different about these courses is that each course is designed to teach the students not only theories and practical applications of science and math, but it teaches them how and why and how things work, said Superintendent Brad Pollitt.

The board will also discuss whether to have a student adviser to the school board to inform the board of what students’ needs and concerns are. The student would be a sophomore or junior student who is vetted by the board prior to selection. Pollitt said the program has been successful with other school districts. The Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Parkview Elementary School, 1901 S. New York Ave.

