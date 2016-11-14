Sedalia woman hurt in Pettis County accident

A Sedalia woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 12:12 p.m. Saturday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Scott S. Peck, 55, of Harrisonville, was driving south on Quisenberry Road and he stopped at the intersection with state Route Y. He then pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by Susan M. Morris, 62, and Peck’s vehicle struck Morris’ vehicle.

Morris was taken by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Reports indicate Morris was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident but Peck was not.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

