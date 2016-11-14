Sedalia school board presented with Annual Performance Report

The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education heard Monday that school performance for the 2015-16 school year generally improved, including an increased ACT test average, according to an Annual Performance Report conducted by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Carla Wheeler gave a synopsis of the APR report to the board during Monday night’s meeting at Parkview Elementary School.

Wheeler’s presentation to the board said the District achieved full accreditation this year and scored 127.5 points out of a possible 140 points in the APR report.

The report showed a one point increase in average ACT scores from 18.4 points to 19.4 points. The report also showed the rate of attendance scored high with 90 percent of the students attending school 90 percent of the time. The district’s attendance rate is 90.35 percent as of Oct. 13.

Wheeler informed the board that the district is already doing much of the work to align the curriculum with the Missouri Learning Standards.

“We will update math and English this year. The science standards will go into effect in 2018-19,” she said. “Social studies will be in the 2019-2020 school year.

“We will see little change in our math and English curriculum and our work will be more of an update rather than a complete overhaul,” she added. “Teachers in the other areas are also working with the standards but those will be tested in later years.”

In other action, Parkview students demonstrated some experiments they were working on as part of the STEM program’s Project Lead the Way, which emphasizes math and engineering school at the elementary level and teaches students not only theories of math and engineering but why and how things work.

The program is divided into different modules for each grade level. For example, the kindergarten class worked on structural engineering and had to build a model house made of bricks and each were tested to see if they could stand up to stress tests. If a student’s house fell, they would start over to try and make the the house more structurally sound. First graders learned about light and sound. Second graders performed experiments creating insulators and conductors.

Fourth graders concentrated on potential and kinetic energy. Their experiment involved creating a vehicle with a restraint system. Each student’s vehicle had an egg for a passenger and if the egg broke when it struck a stationary object, the student had to start the experiment over to reinforce the model vehicles.

In other action, the board:

• Discussed policy and registration updates.

• Discussed Board candidate filings and deadlines.

• Heard graduation follow-up reports discussing what students had done since graduating high school.

• Discussed quarterly building reports.

• Announced that Allison Shaw, a senior at Smith-Cotton High School, won the annual Belcher Scholarship from the Sedalia District 200 Foundation. Shaw was awarded $250 and will proceed to a regional competition and would then advance to the state competition.

