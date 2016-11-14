Amber Alert issued for two Warsaw children

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for two Warsaw children.

According to the Amber Alert report, around 6:15 p.m. Monday Gabriel B. Longley-Wilson, 9, a white male, and Serenity D. Longley-Wilson, 7, a white female, were abducted by their mother, Carmelita Maria Wilson, 39, from 26284 state Route OO in Warsaw. They are believed to be traveling in a red 1998 GMC Jimmy with Missouri license plate CL6X4F traveling in an unknown direction.

Wilson is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. A specific description or photos of the children were not available.

Anyone with any information regarding their location should call 911 or the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 660-438-9555.

Carmelita Wilson http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_12086-13922-2.jpg Carmelita Wilson