Pedestrian hurt in Sedalia accident

A Sedalia man was injured in a pedestrian-vehicle accident at 6:07 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East 24th Street and South Marvin Avenue.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, Genevieve J. Brummet, 84, of the 2400 block of Killion Drive, was driving east on East 24th Street when she observed a subject walking east in the eastbound traffic lane. She told officers she tried to avoid the pedestrian, identified as Justin Sei, 25, of the 1300 block of East 24th Street, but was unable to because he was in the roadway. Her vehicle struck Sei and she stopped to check on the man.

Sei told officers he was walking in the eastbound traffic lane, and two witnesses also confirmed it.

Sei was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for evaluation and treatment of neck and back pain.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

