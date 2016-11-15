Woman arrested in Sedalia after Warsaw Amber Alert

A woman wanted for abducting her children in Warsaw was arrested just after midnight Tuesday in Sedalia.

An Amber Alert was sent out around 9 p.m. Monday for Gabriel B. Longley-Wilson, 9, and Serenity D. Longley-Wilson, 7, who were allegedly abducted by their mother, Carmelita Maria Wilson, 39, around 6:15 p.m. Monday from 26284 state Route OO in Warsaw.

According to a Sedalia Police Department news release, an SPD officer located the suspect vehicle at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 16th Street and Thompson Boulevard and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The officer pursued the vehicle, assisted by the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“The Amber Alert went out, (the officer) was on patrol and alerted dispatch, ‘I think I have the vehicle,’” SPD Chief John DeGonia said by phone Tuesday morning. “Dispatch ran the plate and indeed it was the vehicle they were looking for.”

The pursuit continued until 12:30 a.m. when Wilson’s vehicle collided with the minivan of an innocent bystander. Wilson, of Independence, was taken into custody safely and without further incident.

The incident began when the Benton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched Monday evening to a report of a woman found badly beaten in the roadway north of Warsaw, according to Benton County Sheriff Rick Fajen.

“When deputies arrived they found a 56-year-old Warsaw woman,” Fajen said by phone Tuesday morning. “She said she had custody of her two grandchildren and she let her daughter come in and visit the children. The last thing she remembered she wakes up a bloody mess, the kids are gone and her vehicle is missing. We put out the Amber Alert, and we were processing the scene when we were advised Sedalia PD was in pursuit of the vehicle.”

A Benton County Sheriff’s Department news release adds that the grandmother reported she was “beaten and stabbed.”

Fajen said the grandmother, who has not been identified, was Life-Flighted to an undisclosed hospital with serious injuries.

Both children were in the vehicle when Wilson was arrested and were taken care of by the Pettis County Ambulance District. The children had no injuries, but were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center “as a precaution,” DeGonia said. Wilson was later taken to BRHC for injuries sustained during the vehicle crash.

SPD is requesting charges of resisting arrest, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving with a revoked license, second degree assault, and careless and imprudent driving.

“It was a difficult situation,” DeGonia said. “We’re glad it ended well, nobody was hurt, especially the kids.”

Fajen said he transported the two children from Sedalia to Benton County, who were turned over to the Department of Children Services, and a Benton County deputy and detective transported Wilson to the Benton County Jail after she was discharged from BRHC.

Wilson is being held on a $250,000 bond with charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action and first degree tampering, according to the Benton County release. Additional charges are pending.

Carmelita Wilson http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_WILSONCARMELITA-MARIA-2-.jpg Carmelita Wilson

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.