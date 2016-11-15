Pettis County recycling to begin next week

The City of Sedalia, with the Pettis County Commission, will begin residential drop-off single-stream recycling services for citizens living outside the city limits of Sedalia beginning the week of Nov. 21, according to a city news release.

The Sedalia City Council approved the program during its Nov. 7 meeting. County residents can use the recycling service for an annual fee of $64, which covers a $5 monthly recycling fee and two decals the resident can place in the back window of their vehicle.

This new recycling service provides individuals not residing in Sedalia with an alternative to landfilling reusable materials accepted by the City of Sedalia for recycling.

While not accepting glass as part of single-stream recycling collection, the city continues to collect glass, other than Pyrex, ceramics and plate or window glass, at its Materials Management Site at 27882 state Route U; Thompson Hills Shopping Center, 3107 W. Broadway Blvd.; and 1002 S. Massachusetts Ave., all in Sedalia.

According to the news release, the recycling fee is required as the costs for collection and processing of recyclable materials routinely exceed the moneys generated from sale of such material for reuse. The city supports its recycling service from sanitation and recycling service fees paid by Sedalia residents. All users of the recycling service, including those individuals living outside the city, will now be sharing in the costs of the recycling service through payment of their annual recycling fee.

Those individuals wanting the recycling service will need to complete a form available either at www.cityofsedalia.com under News & Events — “Pettis County Residential Recycling Services” or, beginning Nov. 21, the form may be completed and the decals picked up at the Finance Department at City Hall, 200 S. Osage Ave.

Once the fee has been paid, recyclable materials may be delivered to the Materials Management Site through the end of calendar year 2017.

