Monday’s supermoon double exposed

Democrat reporter Faith Bemiss double exposed and layered Monday’s supermoon to keep details in the moon and also in the Katy Depot on East Third Street. The composite of two images yields a larger than life supermoon. Each photograph was shot at different exposures to insure the details of moon were not lost. Monday’s large and bright supermoon, at 221,523 miles away, was the closest it has been to Earth since 1948.

Bemiss also used double exposure and layering to create this photo of the supermoon and the grain silo in Smithton on Monday. “The moon’s orbit around Earth is slightly elliptical so sometimes it is closer and sometimes it’s farther away,” information provided by NASA stated. “When the moon is full as it makes its closest pass to Earth it is known as a supermoon. At perigee — the point at which the moon is closest to Earth — the moon can be as much as 14 percent closer to Earth ….”