Pettis County begins budget process

The budget planning process has begun for the Pettis County Commission as the three commissioners meet with other elected officials and department heads to determine next year’s budget.

Presiding Commissioner David Dick, Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy and Western Commissioner Jim Marcum have been hosting budget hearings the past two days to hear short presentations from each department about any changes or new requests for the upcoming budget, which begins Jan. 1, 2017.

“They’ve all been very minor changes, they’ve all kind of stayed where they were (last year),” Dick told the Democrat in between meetings Tuesday morning. “An overall picture of where we’re at, the sales tax has been underperforming. We had budgeted flat revenue last year and so our revenue stream is going to be a little bit under that but not a lot. Thank goodness we did that, so we were figuring the same this year and the office-holders so far have come in with that in mind.”

One such example was Chief Juvenile Officer Erica Cox, who requested minimal increases Tuesday, such as a raise for the two attorneys who work with the Pettis County Juvenile Office in representing juvenile clients and money to purchase a new laptop for officers on call.

Dick added that health insurance went up about $67,000, and the county is working to stay in compliance with the Federal Labor Standards Act, which goes into effect Dec. 1. Dick said they are still figuring out the final plan to be in compliance, which will most likely be a combination of raises and moving some employees to hourly.

“We’re not going to reduce what they earn, it’ll just be better to comply with the laws,” Dick added.

Dick said all the office-holders “take it seriously” when it comes to budget hearings and staying within reasonable requests.

“We’ve had some overruns that we weren’t expecting, but I’d say all in all it looks pretty good,” he said. “The sales tax being down is concerning long-term … it gives you an indication the economy isn’t maybe as healthy as we thought it might be because that’s really our only indicator. … No huge shortfalls, no huge surprises. We’ll make the budget as reflective of what we’re doing and be as accurate as possible.”

An example of an overrun the commission is working to address was in Division 4 Circuit Court Judge Robert Koffman’s budget. He also had few changes from 2016 to 2017, but pointed out that the court cost line items for Divisions 5 and 6 are already over budget, but that he doesn’t have control over how Division 6 Associate Circuit Court Judge Jeff Mittelhauser and Division 5 Associate Circuit Court Judge Paul Beard pay ad litem attorney fees.

He suggested the county pull those line items from his Division 4 budget and create a separate budget for Division 5 and Division 6 just for court costs.

“Right now, I control not the expenditures of that. The guys that decide the expenditure of that money need to have an iron in the fire,” Koffman said. “We need to have a line item for the two judges on ad litem costs. If you’ll do that, they will be sensitive then to spending their budget.”

Dick said he and Auditor Beverly Dillon will consider how to separate those line items and will review the attorney contracts to see if spending can be reduced.

“By doing this we want to be able to know what’s going on with these expenses, so we’ll make it a more realistic approach and more reflective of what (the judges) are doing,” Dick told the Democrat after the hearing.

On Monday, the commission met with Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Clippert, IT Administrator Luke Goosen, Assessor Karissa Logan, Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer, Circuit Clerk Susan Sadler, GIS Administrator James Theisen, Pettis County Soil and Water, and Johnson Grass.

On Tuesday, they met with Collector Marsha Boeschen, Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger, Treasurer Kim Lyne, Director of Facilities & Grounds Bret Manuel, Koffman and Cox.

The budget hearings will continue Friday.

