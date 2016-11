The Pettis County Highway Department will close North Georgetown Road from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday for culvert replacement, according to information from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. The road is located between U.S. Highway 65 and state Route H north of the Sedalia city limits in central Pettis County. Motorists traveling the road that day will need to take an alternate route.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_road-closed-sign-1.jpg